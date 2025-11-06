M N Goyal takes over as Director (Technical), National Fertilizers Ltd

Noida: M N Goyal has taken over as Director (Technical) of National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL). Prior to this, he was ED of Nangal Unit of NFL. Goyal is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, and holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee), where he was awarded the University Medal. He has over 33 years of rich experience in process plant maintenance and project execution and has worked in various key positions at the Bathinda, Panipat, and Nangal Units of NFL. A winner of the FAI First Prize for Technical Innovative Papers in 2018, Goyal has many technical achievements to his credit.