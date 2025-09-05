Lucknow to host Science, Tech StartUp Conclave on Sept 14–15

New Delhi: Lucknow will host the CSIR led joint Science & Technology StartUp Conclave on September 14 and 15, bringing together policymakers, scientists, StartUps, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to explore how India’s research ecosystem can more effectively translate science into country’s economic growth.

Organised under the theme “Translating Science into Start-ups: Innovation for Health, Environment and Agriculture for industries and society”, the event is designed to position Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as a joint platform for all the science departments in the govt of India as also the private players for entrepreneurship and collaboration.

According to the Ministry sources, this was an innovative idea of Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister Incharge, to organise a series of such conclaves in different parts of the country with the aim to identify potential StartUps, reach out to them and at the same time, sensitise their parents and teachers to encourage them.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple departments, had successfully tried this experiment in the Ministry of Personnel where he started the practice of Governance Conferences at the most peripheral locations like Itanagar, Arunachal or Ladakh and defined his resolve saying “To meet the optimum outcomes, we need to pull the Govt of India out of the confines of Vigyan Bhavan”.

These conclaves aim to create a wider synergy in the form of a “collaboration platform linking CSIR labs along with other similar domain science institutions outside CSIR, start-ups, industry and academia”, while showcasing technologies in biotechnology, pharma, aroma sciences, medical innovations, and environment.

The Mantra as the Minister keeps reiterating in media breifings is that “the age of Silos is over”.

The Lucknow Conclave will also feature technology transfer sessions, start-up pitches, and investor connect forums to strengthen India’s start-up ecosystem.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, referred recently to the Modi government decision of clearing a Rs 1,000-crore venture capital fund to support scaling up deep-tech and space-tech start-ups.

“Until a few years ago, start-ups in space were almost unheard of. Today, we have nearly 400, spanning mapping, smart cities, agriculture, telemedicine, and telecommunications. This fund will give them the financial support needed to scale up,” he said.

Senior officials in the department observed that the nuclear sector’s opening to wider collaboration was unexpected as of today.

Structured arrangements, akin to those in space and BIRAC, are being considered to maximise partnerships

with private industry, both domestic and global.

“We have integrated nearly 37 CSIR institutes, which once worked in silos. Today, research, academia and industry are streamlined to meet demand-driven objectives,” a senior official said.

The event comes amid broader government reforms that have spurred growth in deep tech, blue economy projects, and Himalayan ecosystem initiatives.

From a modest 350 start-ups in 2014, India’s tally has surged to over 1.7 lakh, reflecting what officials call a “sustainable drive to engage with entrepreneurs and create new synergies with industry.”

The conclave is expected to produce a roadmap for new start-ups, stronger collaborations among the science research and industry, and youth-led innovation in sectors critical to India’s future growth story.