L&T wins ‘significant’ order from MMRDA

New Delhi: The transportation infrastructure business vertical of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Ltd has won a “significant” order for the Mumbai Metro railway project, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

L&T classifies orders in the Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore range as “significant”.

The Mumbai metro railway project, Package CA-298, awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is for the electrification of 24.72 km-long “Line 4” that runs between Bhakti Park in Wadala to Cadbury junction, having 22 elevated stations. The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of power supply and traction system for the 24.72 km route and provision of SCADA system for the complete Metro Line 4 and 4A for 32 stations, depots and receiving substation, it said.

All work will be carried out by L&T’s in-house design and execution team, it said. The scope of work also includes electrical and mechanical works, lifts and escalators for 22 elevated stations and two depots, along with five years of comprehensive maintenance, L&T added.

This is the third successive order L&T has won in the Line 4 and 4A corridor of the Mumbai Metro.