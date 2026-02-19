L&T ties up with NVIDIA for AI factory

New Delhi: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced a proposed joint venture with NVIDIA to build sovereign, gigawatt-scale AI factory infrastructure, aiming to position India as a global AI powerhouse.

The partnership targets India’s enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global offtakers and analysts seeking production-grade AI capacity amid the country’s digital and industrial transformation.

It combines L&T’s expertise in engineering, infrastructure development and execution with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure, including GPUs, CPUs, networking, accelerated storage platforms, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack and reference architectures for rapid, secure AI adoption.

In a filing to the BSE, L&T said the venture will deploy AI-ready datacentre infrastructure, advanced computing platforms and ecosystem enablement to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors. Aligned with the India AI Mission, it will create sovereign AI infrastructure to build, train and deploy critical data, models and workloads within India, while ensuring interoperability with global ecosystems.

This ‘sovereign by-design’ fabric will cater to domestic needs, global hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises eyeing large-scale AI deployment from India as a strategic hub. The initiative plans a gigawatt-scale AI data centre factory for high-density, next-generation workloads, enabling efficient and sustainable expansion.

It will scale NVIDIA GPU cluster deployment at L&T’s Chennai data centre to 30 MW capacity on a 300-acre gigawatt-scalable campus, and at the new 40 MW data centre under execution in Mumbai.

“With NVIDIA’s platforms and L&T’s execution strength, we are building infrastructure that will enable AI to deliver measurable economic impact,” L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.