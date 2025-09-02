L&T-SuFin eyes $1 bn annualised gross merchandise value

New Delhi: L&T-SuFin, the B2B e-commerce marketplace launched by Larsen & Toubro, is on course to achieve an annualised Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $1 billion in FY26.

As of July 2025, the platform has clocked a Year-To-Date GMV of $215 million — a sharp 2.35x jump from $91 million in the same month last year.

Today, SuFin offers more than 750,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) across 50-plus product categories, serving over 60,000 businesses nationwide.

Launched in March 2022, SuFin reflects L&T’s strategic push into new-age digital ventures. Its name, derived from “supply chain” and “finance,” underlines the platform’s twin focus on industrial and construction products, while simplifying B2B trade in India. Available on desktop, mobile, and WhatsApp, it provides MSMEs with nationwide market access, secure trading, and liquidity support. Through its Request for Quotation (RFQ) mechanism, buyers can compare prices and source commodities, consumables, and MRO (maintenance, repair, operations) products cost-effectively.

“We facilitate working capital financing for buyers and sellers through our partners. This quick, transaction-specific funding enables buyers to avail cash discounts and ensures timely payments to sellers. Backed by L&T’s strong domestic presence and global reach, SuFin is now preparing for international expansion,” said Bhadresh Pathak, Chief Executive, L&T-SuFin.

The platform has also introduced a “TRUST Seal” system, allowing participants to assess partners’ creditworthiness, ethics, and qualitative business traits. Logistics support covers more than 21,000 pin codes, while the marketplace operates on a zero-working-capital model — with no credit or outstanding payments — ensuring scalability and sustainability.

In 2025, SuFin launched its own private-label safety products, which have quickly gained traction. “SuFin is integral to our Lakshya strategic roadmap aimed at expanding new-age businesses and diversifying revenue streams. With its strong valuation and rapid growth, SuFin is firmly on track to cross $1 billion GMV in FY26,” said D K Sen, Advisor to Chairman & MD, and one of the architects of the business. Mpost