L&T Q3 revenue rises 10% to Rs 71,450 crore

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro Ltd secured orders worth Rs 1,35,581 crore, reflecting a y-o-y growth of 17 per cent for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Of which, international orders stood at Rs 66,848 crore, contributing 49 per cent to the total order inflow, the company said on Wednesday.

For the quarter, the company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 71,450 crore, a y-o-y growth of 10 per cent. For the nine months ended December 31, the company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 2,03,112 crore, reflecting a y-o-y growth of 12%. International revenues stood at Rs 1,09,991 crore.

The company posted a recurring Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 4,406 crore for the quarter, registering an y-o-y growth of 31 per cent.

The total consolidated PAT for the quarter at Rs 3,215 crore includes a one-time material provision of Rs 1,191 crore (net of tax & NCI) towards employee benefits arising from the implementation of the new labour codes, it said.