L&T profit rises 16% to Rs 3,926 crore in Q2

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a 15.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore for the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,395.29 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the July-September period rose 10 per cent to Rs 67,983.53 crore, over Rs 61,554.58 crore in FY25, the filing said.

The company said it has secured orders worth Rs 2,10,237 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent for the half-year ended September 30, 2025. International orders at Rs 1,24,236 crore during the half-year constituted 59 per cent of the total orders.

In a statement, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said: “L&T has reported a well-rounded financial performance across all parameters.”

“The consistent execution across a diverse portfolio highlights our strength in effectively navigating local/global challenges. We continue to witness higher capex spends, in both our primary geographies of India and the Middle East, and remain fairly optimistic about order prospects,” he said.