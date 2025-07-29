L&T posts 30% rise in profit to Rs 3,617 cr in April-June qtr of FY26

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,617 crore, registering a y-o-y growth of 30 per cent.

The Company achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 63,679 crore in Q1FY26 registering a y-o-y growth of 16 per cent with healthy execution witnessed in Projects & Manufacturing portfolio. International revenues during Q1 FY26 were at Rs 32,994 crore which constituted 52 per cent of the total revenues.

The company received orders worth Rs 94,453 crore at the Group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company registered a y-o-y growth of 33 per cent aided by a strong ordering momentum witnessed across diverse businesses. International orders stood at Rs 48,675 crore, accounting for 52 per cent of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the group as on June 30, 2025, was at Rs 6,12,761 crore, a growth of 6 per cent over March 25. The share of international orders is 46 per cent.

“This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a group level, we registered once again, the highest order inflow for Q1 ever,” the company’s Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

“This being a terminal year of our Lakshya’26 five-year plan, I am pleased to say that so far, our journey in the last four years has been good and we are on track to achieve/surpass the specified targets across all financial parameters,” he explained.