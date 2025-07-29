L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore wins ultra-mega order in Middle East

New Delhi: L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (hydrocarbon offshore business vertical of L&T) has secured an ultra-mega order from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

The order encompasses multiple offshore packages, and the scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures, along with the upgradation of existing facilities.

The Hydrocarbon Offshore vertical is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) solutions in the offshore oil and gas sector.

Backed by robust in-house engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art fabrication yards and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has a strong track record in both shallow and deep-water field developments.

Over the past three decades, it has undertaken complex projects involving fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning.

This ultra-mega order is a testament to the speed and precision with which the Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical delivers complex projects across the globe, while adhering to world- class safety practices.

Larsen & Toubro is a $30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies.

A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.