L&T bags ‘significant’ orders in India, abroad

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its heavy engineering vertical has bagged multiple projects worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in both domestic and international markets.

On the international front, the vertical has secured an order from the US to manufacture vessels for a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) fractionator project and the cartridge for a blue ammonia project in Louisiana. It has also secured orders for ammonia and urea processing equipment for two fertiliser plants in Mexico, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company has also won an order for a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia.

It has also secured orders for supply of critical equipment both to international and domestic nuclear projects.

L&T is a USD 30 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement and commissioning projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.