L&T bags order from Adani Power to set up 6,400 MW thermal power units

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an “ultra mega” order from Adani Power to set up eight thermal power units with a combined capacity of 6,400 MW.

Each unit will have a capacity of 800 megawatt (MW), the company said.

L&T did not disclose the order value, but according to its classification, ultra mega orders are worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

The order will be executed by L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the company’s specialised business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies.

The scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T, said, “In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure.”

Part of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, Adani Power is India’s largest private sector thermal power producer with an installed capacity of over 18,000 MW. Larsen & Toubro is a $30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies.