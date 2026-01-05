LSSC elects Sanjay Leekha as its Chairman for two-year term

Noida: The Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC) has elected Sanjay Leekha as its new Chairman for a two-year term at its 36th Governing Council meeting held on January 2, 2026, at Noida, via video conferencing. Leekha was unanimously chosen in view of his extensive industry experience and long-standing contribution to the leather and allied sectors. He is currently Chairman & MD of Alpine Apparels Pvt. Ltd. A former Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, Leekha has played a key role in promoting Indian leather in global markets & advocating policy support for exporters. As LSSC Chairman, he is expected to strengthen skill development, improve employability and support sectoral growth in line with national initiatives.