LS poll result & RBI interest rate decision to drive mkts this week

New Delhi: Trading in the equity market will largely depend on two major events this week - general elections result and the RBI interest rate decision - analysts said, adding that the benchmark indices may rally on Monday on exit polls’ prediction of a massive win for the BJP-led NDA and strong GDP data.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the NDA expected to win a big majority in the polls. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

“All eyes are now on the most significant event of the past five years — the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for Tuesday. Before that, market participants will react to the exit polls on Monday.

“The market is approaching the event with caution, and the positive surprise from exit polls can lead to a rally as majority of the exit polls are giving 350+ seats to the NDA. Conversely, a negative surprise from actual results might trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the market,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Following the election outcome, the next major trigger will be the RBI policy announcement scheduled for June 7, he added.

“A key aspect to monitor will be the behaviour of foreign investors in the aftermath of the election results. On the global front, macroeconomic data from the US and China will also play a significant role in shaping market sentiments,” Meena said.

Manufacturing and services PMI data for May are scheduled to be announced during the week. “Exit polls results, which indicate clear victory for the NDA with around 360 seats completely removes the so-called election jitters which have been weighing on markets in May. This comes as a shot in the arm for the bulls who will trigger a big rally in the market on Monday,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial

Services.