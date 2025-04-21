LPG distributors threaten strike, seek higher commission

Bhopal: The LPG Distributors Association on Sunday threatened an indefinite countrywide strike if their demands, including higher commission, are not met in three

months.

This decision was taken at the national convention of the association in Bhopal on Saturday, its president BS Sharma said in

a release.

“A proposal has been approved by the members from various states about the charter of demands. We have also written to the Petroleum of National Gas Ministry about the demands of LPG distributors. The present commission being given to LPG distributors is very low and it is not commensurate with the operational cost,” Sharma said.

As per the letter to the Union government, the commission on LPG distribution should be increased to at least

Rs 150.