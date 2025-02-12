LPG ATMs set to revolutionise cooking gas distribution in India

New Delhi: In a significant move set to transform the way Indians access cooking gas, the introduction of LPG ATMs promises to revolutionize the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Much like withdrawing cash from an ATM, consumers will soon be able to refill their LPG cylinders anytime, anywhere, through state-of-the-art LPG ATMs. The innovative solution, developed and successfully tested in Bengaluru, is expected to roll out across four major cities in the coming months, ensuring round-the-clock accessibility to clean cooking fuel.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has pioneered this initiative under the brand name Bharat Gas Insta, a fully automated and secure LPG ATM system. Initially, the ATMs will cater to users of 5 kg and 10 kg LPG cylinders, allowing them to conveniently refill their cylinders at their convenience. However, the technology is evolving to offer even greater flexibility, enabling consumers to purchase LPG in precise quantities—whether it’s a single kilogram or more—depending on their immediate needs.

The LPG ATMs are designed for seamless deployment across urban shopping malls as well as rural and semi-urban areas, ensuring accessibility to both metropolitan professionals and remote village dwellers. The first successful pilot unit in Bengaluru has paved the way for an official launch in four cities—Bengaluru, Jaipur, Numaligarh (Assam), and Mumbai. These self-service refill stations will eliminate the dependency on traditional LPG distribution channels, offering a more flexible and time-efficient solution for consumers.

The unveiling of this cutting-edge system took place at the ongoing India Energy Week 2025 at Yashobhoomi, here in the national capital, where BPCL showcased the LPG ATM at its pavilion. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated the system, marking a significant milestone in India’s energy accessibility landscape.

One of the standout features of these LPG ATMs is their reliance on solar power, making them both energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable. Equipped with advanced AI-driven sensors and multiple safety features, the system ensures there is no risk of leaks or pilferage during refilling. Additionally, the entire process is integrated with digital payment systems, allowing users to make transactions via QR codes and other online payment methods.

Following BPCL’s innovation, other leading oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation are also expected to introduce their own versions of LPG ATMs in the future.