Logo & brochure of Rajasthan Int’l Expo 2023 launched, first edition to be held in Jodhpur

Jaipur: As per the vision of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Govt of Rajasthan is promoting the state at the international for industrial development, and exports in handicrafts, wooden and iron furniture, steel utensils, agricultural food products, stone articles, and engineering goods. With this objective, the first edition of the Rajasthan International Expo is scheduled to happen in Jodhpur from 20-22 March, 2023 at the Trade Facilitation Center at Boronada in Jodhpur. For the expo, invitations have been sent to 20,000 buyers from 28 countries. The state government has reached out to Indian embassies around the world to gather a list of international buyers. Industries and Commerce Minister, Govt of Rajasthan, Shakuntala Rawat, informed during the launch of the logo and brochure of the International Expo.

On the occasion, Rajeev Arora, Chairman, Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) and RAJSICO; Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Govt of Rajasthan, Veenu Gupta; and Mahendra Kumar Parakh, Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, as well as Mahavir Prasad Sharma, Vice Chairman, REPC were also present.

Shakuntala Rawat said, “The International Expo will be a major milestone in the field of exports in Jodhpur being the Handicraft Capital of India. The Expo will feature a wide range of handicrafts, wooden and iron furniture, ceramic, and other products for export from Jodhpur. Therefore, the chief minister has chosen Jodhpur to host this exhibition, highlighting the importance of the region and its growth potential. Furthermore, the Got of India has recently approved special assistance of Rs 95 crore for capacity building of the already operational inland container depot in Jodhpur, making the Expo an enticing

proposition.”