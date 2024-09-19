‘Logistics cost will come down to single-digit in next 5 yrs’

New Delhi: India’s logistics cost will come down to single-digit within the next five years, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. Addressing the ‘Deloitte Government Summit’ here, Gadkari said the ministry is constructing several highways and expressways which will help reduce India’s logistics cost.

“I am confident that within five years our logistics cost will be in single-digit,” he said. However, as per the quick estimates of economic think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research, the logistics cost in India ranged from 7.8 per cent to 8.9 per cent of GDP in FY22.