Lodha Developers buys 80% stake in Pune-based SRPL for `294 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Lodha Developers has acquired an 80 per cent stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty Pvt Ltd (SRPL) for Rs 294 crore, as part of its expansion plan.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

It sells properties under Lodha brand. In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company said it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire stake in SRPL.

Lodha Developers will acquire 80 per cent equity stake in SRPL. The cost of acquisition is Rs 294.07 crore.

SRPL will become a subsidiary of the Lodha Developers.SRPL is into real estate business in Pune, the filing said.

Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 956.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 944.4 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 4,775.4 crore in the October-December period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from Rs 4,146.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired 5 land parcels in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru in the October-December quarter to develop projects, which have an estimated sales value of nearly Rs 34,000 crore.

It acquires land parcels through outright purchases as well as forming partnerships with landowners to create a strong pipeline of future projects. Lodha Developers has developed more than 100 million sq ft area so far.

It has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune & Bengaluru. It recently entered the Delhi-NCR residential market.