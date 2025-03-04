Lineman Diwas: Central Electricity Authority honors frontline workforce of power sector

New Delhi: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, celebrated the invaluable contributions of linemen and ground maintenance staff with the Fifth Edition of Lineman Diwas on Tuesday at the India Habitat Centre.

In collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), the event recognised the efforts of over 160 linemen and line-women from more than 45 power distribution, generation, and transmission companies across India.

This included participants from states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

Lineman Diwas serves as a vital occasion to honour the frontline workers who are the backbone of India’s power sector. Linemen and linewomen face numerous challenges daily to maintain an uninterrupted power supply across vast and diverse geographies. The event provided a platform for these workers to share their experiences, exchange ideas on best safety practices, and discuss the challenges they face in their crucial roles.

Ghanshyam Prasad, a senior official at CEA, emphasised that the authority is formulating a comprehensive training program aimed at enhancing the skills of line persons working in the power distribution sector. This initiative underscores the importance of continuous professional development to improve safety standards and operational efficiency.

Praising the event, Gajanan S. Kale, CEO of Tata Power-DDL, noted that the power sector is a key driver in achieving India’s goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. He highlighted the central role linemen play in this mission, driving economic, industrial, and social progress.

Lineman Diwas not only honours their service but also gives them a voice to express their concerns and challenges. Ensuring their safety and well-being remains a top priority for stakeholders, and Kale encouraged broader participation in such events to fully recognize the dedication and sacrifices of these unsung heroes.