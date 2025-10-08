Linc-Mitsubishi Pencil JV commences operations

Kolkata: Leading writing instrument manufacturer Linc Limited has announced the commencement of operations of its joint venture with Mitsubishi Pencil Co Ltd.

The new entity, Uni Linc India Pvt Ltd, combines Linc’s “deep-rooted expertise, nationwide distribution network, and strong brand equity in India with Mitsubishi Pencil’s globally renowned innovation, precision, and product excellence under the Uni brand”.

The joint venture aims to bring to India a new standard of writing instruments—products that merge world-class Japanese technology with affordability and accessibility for Indian consumers, Linc Limited said in a statement on Wednesday. The JV will also serve as a strategic hub to introduce its entire writing instrument range in the Indian market, positioning it as a key node in writing instruments supply chain, it added.