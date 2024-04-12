LIC to celebrate 133rd birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India, Delhi Divisional Office-1, New Delhi will be celebrating 133rd Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14, 2024 at Sansad Marg, New Delhi.

On this occasion, LIC stall Will be installed in front of Reserve Bank of India, Sansad Marg. The stall will be inaugurated by JPS Bajaj, Zonal Manager Northern Zone at 8.00 am on April 14, 2024. On this occasion, an elaborate function of celebration will be arranged.

The achievements of LIC of India along with details of LIC product portfolio will also be put up for the general information and awareness of esteemed public.