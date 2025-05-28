LIC shares jump over 8 pc post Q4 earnings; market valuation surges Rs 45,223.74 cr

New Delhi: Shares of state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday surged over 8 per cent after the firm posted a 38 per cent increase in net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The stock rallied 8.21 per cent to settle at Rs 942.55 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.83 per cent to Rs 948. At the NSE, it surged 7.97 per cent to Rs 940.75. The company's market valuation climbed Rs 45,223.74 crore to Rs 5,96,162.66 crore.

LIC on Tuesday posted a 38 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 19,013 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 helped by lower expenses. The country's biggest insurer had earned a profit of Rs 13,763 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter declined to Rs 2,41,625 crore from Rs 2,50,923 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, LIC said in a regulatory filing. LIC's income from first-year premium also moderated to Rs 11,069 crore in the January-March quarter, as against Rs 13,810 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. However, the income from renewal premiums in the reporting period rose to Rs 79,138 crore, compared to Rs 77,368 crore a year ago. At the same time, expenses of management came down to Rs 16,495 crore, from Rs 24,709 crore in the same period a year ago.