LIC profit rises 5% to Rs 10,987 cr in June qtr

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 5 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 10,987 crore in the June quarter of FY2026.

The state-owned life insurance behemoth had earned a net profit of Rs 10,461 crore in the first quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 2,22,864 crore during the latest June quarter against Rs 2,10,910 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory

filing.

During the quarter under review, the first-year premium rose to Rs 7,525 crore compared to Rs 7,470 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The insurer (Life Insurance Corporation) earned Rs 59,885 crore from renewal premiums from Rs 56,429 crore in

FY2024-25.

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 1,02,930 crore compared to Rs 96,183 crore in the April-June period of the previous financial year.