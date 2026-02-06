LIC posts net profit of Rs 33,998 crore in April-December of current fiscal

Mumbai: The Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) approved and adopted the standalone and consolidated financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2025. Below are the key highlights of our standalone results.



The Profit after Tax (PAT) for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 was Rs 33,998 crore as compared to Rs 29,138 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, registering a growth of 16.68 per cent.

In terms of market share measured by First Year Premium Income (FYPI) (as per IRDAI), LIC continues to be the market leader in Indian life insurance business with overall market share of 57.07 per cent for nine months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to 57.42 per cent for nine months ended December 31, 2024. For the nine months ended December 31st, 2025, LIC had a market share of 35.84 per cent in Individual business and 71.36 per cent in the Group business.

The Total Premium Income for nine months period ended December 31, 2025 was Rs 3,71,293 crore as compared to Rs 3,40,563 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024, registering a growth of 9.02 per cent.

Individual New Business premium income for nine months period ended December 31, 2025 was Rs 44,941 crore as against Rs 42,441 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024, registering an increase of 5.89 per cent. The Individual Renewal premium income for nine months period ended December 31, 2025 was Rs 1,91,050 crore as compared to Rs 1,78,975 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024, registering an increase of 6.75 per cent. The Total Individual Business Premium for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025 increased to Rs 2,35,991 crore from Rs 2,21,416 crore for the comparable period of previous year, registering an increase of 6.58 per cent. The Group Business total premium income for nine months period ended December 31, 2025 was Rs 1,35,302 crore as compared to Rs 1,19,147 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024, registering an increase of 13.56 per cent.

A total of 1,16,63,856 policies were sold in the individual segment during the nine months period ended December 31, 2025 as compared to 1,17,10,505 policies sold during the nine months period ended December 31, 2024, registering a decrease of 0.40 per cent.

On an Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, the total premium was Rs 44,007 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025. Of this 62.61 per cent (Rs 27,552 crore) was accounted for by the Individual Business and 37.39 per cent (Rs 16,455 crore) by the Group Business. Within the Individual Business, the share of Par products on APE basis was 63.54 per cent (Rs 17,507 crore) and balance 36.46 per cent (Rs 10,045 crore) was due to Non Par products. The Individual Non Par APE has increased to Rs 10,045 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025 from Rs 6,813 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024 registering a growth of 47.44 per cent. Therefore on APE basis, our Non Par share of Individual business has increased to 36.46 per cent for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 27.68 per cent for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024.

The Value of New Business (VNB) for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025 was Rs 8,288 crore as compared to Rs 6,477 crore for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024, registering a growth of 27.96 per cent. The Net VNB margin for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025 increased by 170 bps to 18.8 per cent as compared to 17.1 per cent for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024.

The Solvency Ratio as on December 31, 2025 increased to 2.19 as against 2.02 on December 31, 2024.

For the nine months period ended December 31, 2025, the persistency ratios on premium basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 75.75 per cent and 61.09 per cent, respectively. The comparable persistency ratios for the corresponding period ended December 31, 2024 were 76.66 per cent and 61.84 per cent, respectively.

For the nine months period ended December 31, 2025, the persistency ratios on number of policies basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 64.28 per cent and 49.06 per cent, respectively. The comparable persistency ratios for the corresponding period ended December 31, 2024 were 66.47 per cent and 49.22 per cent, respectively.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs 59,16,680 crore as on December 31, 2025 as compared to Rs 54,77,651 crore on December 31, 2024 registering an increase of 8.01 per cent year on year.