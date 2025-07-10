LIC posts 14.6% rise in June individual premium

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reported a 14.60 per cent year-on-year rise in individual premium in June 2025, higher than 12.12 per cent growth in premium income of private life insurers, Life Insurance Council data showed on Thursday.

In June 2025, LIC collected Rs 5,313 crore in individual premium, against 25 private sector companies, which together accounted for Rs 8,408 crore. Total policies issued by LIC stood at 12.49 lakh in June, 2025 against 14.65 lakh in June 2024.

In the individual policies category, LIC issued 12.48 lakh polices for June 2025 from 14.62 lakh policies in 2024, Group policies stood at 1,290 in the last month from 2,827 for June 2024. In group premium income, LIC earned Rs 22,087 crore, a 7 per cent decline over June 2024.

The private sector reported a degrowth of 19 per cent in group premium income at Rs 5,315 crore. The total premium income of LIC during the month fell 3.43 per cent to Rs 27,395 crore. Private players reported 2.45 per cent decline at Rs 13,722 crore in total premium income.