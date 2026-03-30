LIC offices to remain open on March 31 for policyholders

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India offices across zones and divisions will remain open on March 30 and 31 during normal working hours to ensure uninterrupted services for policyholders. The decision follows an advisory issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on March 28.

The move is aimed at preventing any inconvenience to customers during the financial year-end, when transaction volumes typically rise.

Policyholders will be able to access services, including premium payments and policy-related requests, without disruption at LIC branches during these dates.