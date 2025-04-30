LIC MF’s Kolkata office shifted to more expansive space

Kolkata: LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF), one of the most trusted fund houses in the country, has shifted its Kolkata branch office to a more expansive and centrally-located space. The new office was inaugurated by Ravi Kumar Jha, Managing Director & CEO of LIC Mutual Fund, on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion in eastern India.

The move is part of LIC MF’s endeavour to strengthen its presence in key urban centres and offer improved investor services.

On the occasion, Jha said: “We are pleased to announce the inauguration of our relocated office in Kolkata on the auspicious occasion of Akha Teej, a time traditionally associated with new beginnings and financial prosperity. The main objectives of this relocation are to improve customer satisfaction, enhance investor services and ensure smooth accessibility.”

Kolkata, an ancient and vibrant business hub in Eastern India since the colonial era, holds immense potential for mutual fund business, and LIC MF aims to serve this growing investor base more effectively and efficiently through its new facility. The AMC’s vision for Kolkata is also driven by the city’s growing financial awareness and the rise in the number of new generation investors. By focusing on investor education, spreading financial awareness, and offering tailored investment solutions like Pocket SIPs and Gold ETFs, LIC MF has steadily gained ground in the region and emerged as a trusted partner.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Kolkata’s mutual fund market holds a retail AUM of Rs 1.93 lakh crore and an institutional AUM of Rs 86,595 crore.