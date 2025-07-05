LIC launches Nav Jeevan Shree & Nav Jeevan Shree Single Premium plans

Mumbai: Sat Pal Bhanoo, CEO & MD (In-Charge), Life Insurance Corporation of India launched new plans, LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (UIN: 512N387V01) and LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree Single Premium (UIN: 512N390V01) on 04.07.2025.

The two new Plans launched are combinations of savings and protection and are specially designed to generate an adequate corpus to meet various needs of our life cycle.

The purpose of LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (Plan 912) is to cater to the all the needs of individuals specifically of younger generation who wish to fulfill their dreams, goals, responsibilities and also provide security.

LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (Plan 911) – A Single Premium policy is meant for building corpus along with providing life insurance.

In the current environment when interest rates are very volatile, these two Plans provide Guaranteed Additions throughout the policy term.

For details, Please refer to the Sales Brochure on our website www.licindia.in.