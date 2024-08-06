LIC launches ‘LIC’s Yuva Term, LIC’s Yuva Credit Life plans

Mumbai: Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC launched new plans, LIC’s Yuva Term, Digi Term and LIC’s Yuva Credit Life and Digi Credit Life with effect from August 5, 2024.

LIC’s Yuva Term is available offline through our intermediaries and LIC’s Digi Term is available online only through our website. We have also launched a product to cover your loan liabilities through term insurance – LIC’s Yuva Credit Life in offline mode through our intermediaries and LIC’s Digi Credit Life, which is only available online.

LIC’s Yuva Term / Digi Term is a Non-Par, Non-Linked, Life, Individual, Pure Risk Plan, which provides financial protection to the insured’s family in case of his/her unfortunate death during the policy term. This is a non-par product under which benefits payable on death are guaranteed.

1. Minimum Age at Entry is 18 year. Maximum Age at Entry is 45 years

2. Minimum Age at maturity is 33 years and Maximum Age at maturity is 75 years

3. Minimum Basic Sum Assured is Rs. 50,00,000/- and Maximum Basic Sum Assured is Rs 5,00,00,000/- (The Basic sum Assured above RS 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) may be considered on case to case basis in accordance with underwriting decision as per the Board Approved Underwriting Policy)

4. Benefit of attractive High Sum Assured Rebate.

5. Special lower premium rates for women

6. Amount payable on death of Life Assured under Regular premium and Limited premium payment is 7 times of Annualised Premium or 105 per cent of Total Premiums paid upto the date of death or Absolute amount assured to be paid on death. Under Single premium payment, death benefit is 125% of Single Premium or Absolute amount assured to be paid on death.

LIC’s Yuva Credit Life/ Digi Credit Life is a Non-Par, Non Linked, Life, Individual, Pure Risk Plan. It is a pure decreasing Term Assurance plan wherein the death benefit will reduce over the term of the policy.

3. Minimum Basic Sum Assured is Rs. 50,00,000/- and Maximum Basic Sum Assured is Rs 5,00,00,000/-

5. Choice of loan interest rate as appropriate to the policyholder at the inception of the policy

6. Amount payable on death of Life Assured during the policy term provided policy is in force and the claim admissible shall be Sum Assured on Death For details, Please refer to the Sales Brochure on our website www.licindia.in.