LIC introduces new plan ‘Index Plus’

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty launched a new plan, LIC’s Index Plus with effect from February 5. The Unique Identification Number (UIN) for LIC’s Index Plus is UIN: 512L354V01. LIC’s Index

Plus is a unit linked, regular premium, individual life insurance plan which offers life insurance cover cum savings throughout the term of the policy. Guaranteed additions as a percentage of annualised premium shall be added to the unit fund on completion of specific duration of policy years under an in-force policy and shall be utilised to purchase units.

The plan can be purchased Offline through agents / other intermediaries as well as Online directly through website www.licindia.in.

Minimum age at entry is 90 days (completed). Maximum Age at Entry is 50 or 60 years (nearer birthday) depending on the basic sum assured.