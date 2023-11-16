LIC inaugurates stall at 42nd India Int’l Trade Fair

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) stall was inaugurated by Executive Director (Corporate Communications), Aditya Gupta at the 42nd India International Trade Fair on Wednesday.

The occasion was also graced by Zonal Manager, Northern Zone, J P S Bajaj and other senior officials.

During the 14 day period of the lndia lnternational Trade Fair, in the LIC stall, information regarding various plans of the corporation and Career opportunity for recruitment as agents will be available.

Information regarding LIC’s E-services and online services will also be shared.

LIC is celebrating its 57th Anniversary this year. Being one of the major financial institutions of the nation, LIC has catered to a large number of people for their lnsurance needs and has come up with better products in the changing needs and preferences of the insurable population.’

Customers can also get information regarding their policies from Policy Mitra site by accessing to the LIC website.

Alternatively they can a lso get information through IVRS by dialing 022-68276827.

All policy holders can also connect for information and services of their policies through LIC whatsApp

no 8976862090.

In the changing scenario, the Life Insurance Corporation through various tools has made policy servicing more easy and accessible.

Policy holders can pay premiums through different online modes.

Along with lnsurance, LIC also fulfills its social obligations through LIC’s Golden Jubilee Foundation that contributes towards education, medical and other social services.

Life Insurance Corporation has also been contributing towards nation building projects as well.