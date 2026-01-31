LIC hosts all India public sector Table Tennis Tournament 2025-26

MUMBAI: Salil Vishwanath, Executive Director (HRD & Training), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, inaugurated the All India Public Sector Table Tennis Tournament 2025–26 at the K D Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow on January 28, 2026. The inaugural function was also graced by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Senior Divisional Manager, Lucknow Division; S Gayathri, Secretary (HRD & Training), Central Office, Mumbai; and Ajay Kumar Mishra, Regional Manager (HRD), North Central Zone, Kanpur. The tournament, an annual event of the All India Public Sector Sports Control Board, is being organised by LIC of India this year. About 120 players from 13 Public Sector Organisations, including LIC of India, are participating. Addressing the players, Salil Vishwanath emphasized the importance of sports in building discipline, focus, and resilience, and encouraged participants to play with enthusiasm and fair play. The tournament will conclude on January 31, 2026.

