New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has hiked its stake in Bank of India (BoI) to 8.38 per cent as of May 9.

LIC has bought about 2.026 per cent stake in public sector BoI between September 2, 2021, and May 9, 2025, BoI said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday.

LIC’s stake in the bank has increased from 6.35 per cent to 8.38 per cent over the four-year period.