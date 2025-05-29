LIC gets ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Certification by BSI

Mumbai: LIC of India has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) reaffirming that the Insurer’s Operational Resilience, Business Continuity Planning and Risk Management capabilities are consistent with global best practices.

The ISO 22301:2019 BCMS accreditation recognises the Insurer’s ability to maintain robust business continuity practices, ensure uninterrupted services even during unforeseen disruptions and effectively manage risk.

ISO 22301:2019 is an international benchmark for business continuity management, focusing on minimising operational disruptions and ensuring swift recovery in times of crisis.

The certification enhances LIC’s reputation as a resilient organisation that is well-prepared to ensure continuity of services even in the face of unexpected challenges that may arise and serve customers seamlessly.

Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & Managing Director, LIC said, “As an institution, we place utmost value on the trust and confidence that our customers and other stakeholders have in us. Receiving the prestigious ISO 22301:2019 certification stands as a testament to our commitment to ensuring business continuity in the face of any disruptive events and safeguarding the interests of our stakeholders, further strengthening confidence in LIC.”