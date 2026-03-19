LIC Foundation donates school bus in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Golden Jubilee Foundation donated a 43-seater school bus to Pranabanda Vidyamandir, run by Bharat Sevashram Sangha, to support education and community welfare.

The handover ceremony was attended by Saumitra Kumar De, Regional Manager (Corporate Commu-nication), Eastern Zone, who reiterated LIC’s commitment to social upliftment and inclusive growth.

Highlighting the insurer’s financial performance for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, De said profit after tax rose 16.68 per cent to Rs 33,998 crore. Total premium income increased 9.02 per cent to Rs 3.71 lakh crore, while assets under management grew to about Rs 59.16 lakh crore.

LIC continues to lead the market with a 57.07 per cent share in first-year premium income. Under the Bima Sakhi Yojana, it has appointed over 2.97 lakh agents, strengthening rural outreach and women’s em-powerment. Senior officials, including Manoj Nathaniel, Nabarun Ghosh, Tarun Barua and Rahul Ghosh, were also present at the event.