LIC celebrating National Sports Day from August 26-31

Mumbai: LIC is celebrating National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand from August 26 to 31, 2024.

During this period various offices of the Corporation will conduct indoor/outdoor sports activity during any one day to encourage employees to involve fitness activities in daily walks of life.

In the spirit of celebration, all employees of the Corporation will take the FIT India Fitness Pledge on August

29, 2024. In Mumbai, LIC will organize Fit India Walkathon on 31.08.2024 and celebrate the value of living a physically active and healthy

lifestyle.