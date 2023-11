Mumbai: LIC celebrated Constitution Day-Samvidhan Divas on Sunday.

In the spirit of celebration, Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC of India administered the pledge of Preamble to all employees of the Corporation through virtual mode.

Employees from all the offices of the Corporation joined for taking the pledge.

We at LIC of India, celebrate the spirit and values of freedom and democracy enshrined in our Constitution.