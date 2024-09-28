LIC announces Testing Centre of Excellence in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: LIC is setting up a state-of-the-art Testing Center of Excellence (TCoE) in Bhubaneswar. This strategic move underscores LIC’s commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence.

Bhubaneswar, recognised as one of India’s fastest-growing IT hubs, offers a conducive environment for the development of LIC’s advanced IT solutions. This TCoE will be equipped with all modern tools and expertise, including cutting-edge automation tools.

The deployment of these advanced technologies will ensure greater efficiency, accuracy, and faster turnaround time in processes. The new TCoE will initially host approximately 100 IT professionals, comprising both employees and experts from vendors, who will focus on enhancing our digital capabilities.

Announcing this, Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC has said that “We are committed to regularly expanding this center to become one of the largest IT hubs for LIC, further strengthening our position as a pioneer in technological advancements and superior service delivery. This initiative reflects our continuous effort to invest in modern technology and innovation to serve our customers better and meet the evolving demands of the insurance industry in tune with our Government’s vision of

Digital India.”