LG IPO hits Rs 4.39 lakh cr subscription, tops Bajaj Housing

New Delhi: LG Electronics India Ltd’s Rs 11,607 crore initial public offering set a new record with bids worth Rs 4.39 lakh crore on the final day of subscription, surpassing Bajaj Housing Finance’s Rs 3.2 lakh crore bids earlier

this year.

The issue was subscribed 54.02 times, driven by strong institutional demand. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led with 166.51 times subscription, while high-net-worth individuals bought 22.42 times their quota.

The employee portion was booked 7.6 times, and retail investors subscribed 3.54 times.

In the grey market, LG Electronics shares were trading at a premium of Rs 345–Rs 350 over the upper price band of Rs 1,140 per share, indicating a possible listing price of around Rs 1,490.

However, market experts cautioned that GMP is an informal indicator and may not reflect actual listing performance.

The initial public offering (IPO), priced between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140 per share with a minimum lot of 13 shares, was fully subscribed on Day 1.

With its robust response, the LG Electronics India IPO ranks as the third-largest public issue of 2025, after HDB Financial and Tata Capital.