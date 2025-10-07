Lenskart, Wakefit, 4 others get Sebi’s nod to float IPOs

New Delhi: Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd, home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations Ltd, and four other firms have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).

According to Sebi’s latest update, Tenneco Clean Air India, Waterways Leisure Tourism (operator of Cordelia Cruises), Shree Ram Twistex, and Lamtuf also secured regulatory clearance between September 26 and October 3. Sebi’s observations effectively serve as approval for launching an IPO.

Lenskart plans to raise Rs 2,150 crore via a fresh equity issue, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.22 crore shares by promoters and investors, including Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, and Amit Chaudhary.

Proceeds will fund new company-operated stores, lease payments, technology upgrades, brand marketing, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Wakefit, based in Bengaluru, aims to raise up to Rs 468.2 crore through a fresh issue and an OFS of 5.84 crore shares. Promoters Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, along with investors such as Peak XV Partners and Verlinvest S.A., will offload shares.

Wakefit plans to use Rs 82 crore for setting up 118 new COCO stores, Rs 15.4 crore for equipment purchases, Rs 145 crore for lease-related expenses, and Rs 108.4 crore for marketing and brand promotion, with the balance reserved for general corporate purposes.