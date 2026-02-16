Lenovo India Q3 revenue grows 7% to `8,145 crore

New Delhi: Lenovo India has reported a 7 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 8,145 crore for the third quarter of FY2025-26, driven by a broad-based digitisation momentum in India, rapid AI adoption, and strong performance across the mobile, PC, and infrastructure business segments.

Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director of Lenovo India, stated that the performance reflected sustained demand rather than a one-off spike.

“We are very encouraged by the broader digitisation momentum in India. Lenovo benefits from having a broad portfolio spanning phones, PCs, tablets, and infrastructure solutions. With rapid technology adoption, especially AI, we are seeing strong momentum across businesses,” Katyal said.

A significant contributor to this growth was Motorola, which captured an 8.3 per cent market share in India in Q3 2025, according to IDC.

Additionally, Lenovo’s core PC business and its server and infrastructure division delivered double-digit year-on-year growth during the quarter.

India has emerged as a critical hub for the global tech giant, contributing approximately 4 per cent of Lenovo’s global revenues and 24 per cent of its total revenue in the Asia Pacific region, Katyal

noted.