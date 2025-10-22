‘Leasing of industrial & warehousing spaces hit record 37 mn sq ft in Jan-Sep’

NEW DELHI: Leasing of industrial and warehousing spaces across eight major cities rose 28 per cent to a record 37 million sq ft during the January-September period of this year, driven by high demand in Delhi-NCR, according to CBRE.

The total leasing across the top 8 Indian cities - Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad - stood at 28.8 million sq ft in the corresponding period of the 2024 calendar year.

Real estate consulting firm CBRE, in its latest ‘India Market Monitor Q3 2025 – Industrial & Logistics’ report, highlighted that the Delhi-NCR accounted for the largest share of total leasing activity at 11.7 million sq ft, followed by Bengaluru at 5.7 million sq ft and Hyderabad at 4.6 million sq ft.

The three cities accounted for a cumulative share of 59 per cent. Mumbai and Kolkata registered space take-up of 4.2 million sq ft and 3.8 million sq ft, respectively.

3PL expansion and quick commerce drive demand for high-spec Grade A logistics space, CBRE says.