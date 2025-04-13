Leading corporate giants oppose eviction notice to vacate parking slots for biz jets at Adani-owned CSMIA by July 31

Mumbai: Several of Mumbai’s leading corporate giants—including Essar, Aditya Birla Group, JSW Steel, and the Taj Group—are pushing back against an eviction notice issued by the Adani-owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The notice directs them to vacate their business jet parking slots by July 31, 2025. While airport authorities cite infrastructure upgrades as the reason, industry insiders allege it’s a strategic move to compel operators to shift to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is also controlled by the Adani Group.

The controversy escalated with the revelation that the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport intends to levy a Rs 20 crore parking stand fee, in addition to an annual charge, for corporate jet accommodation. Industry insiders have slammed the proposed fees as “exorbitant” and possibly “illegal,” arguing that under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) Act, only the designated tariff regulator has the authority to approve such charges.

Business aircraft operators, already grappling with rising costs, have raised serious concerns. They note that most high-end clients favour the current airport for its convenient access to South Mumbai.

However, under the new arrangement, operators would need to drop passengers at CSMIA and then reposition their aircraft to Navi Mumbai for parking—a move expected to drive up operating expenses by at least 30 per cent, largely due to increased fuel consumption and added logistical complexities.

“This unilateral eviction is unjustifiable,” said Group Captain (Retired) R.K. Bali, Managing Director of the Business Aircraft Operators’ Association (BAOA). “We’re not unauthorized occupants—we pay prescribed rentals. This move violates principles of public infrastructure management.”

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) issued termination letters to several corporate entities on March 30, citing the need to construct a parallel taxiway and enhance one of the two runways.

AAHL, which operates both airports, defended the action, saying it was aimed at boosting capacity at the busy airport. A spokesperson added that parking stand fees at Navi Mumbai would be set via open bidding based on market dynamics.

The BAOA has formally appealed to AERA, demanding increased parking space at CSMIA and asking for any temporary or permanent relocation to come at no extra cost. It warned of legal scrutiny if operators are burdened with unjustified financial obligations.

Adding to the unrest, commercial airlines—both domestic and international—are also pushing back against pressure to shift partial or full operations to Navi Mumbai. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that using a “two-airport system” to force airline movements could disrupt operations. Set to open in June after delays, Navi Mumbai Airport’s first phase includes one runway and a terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers annually.

Adani’s majority stake in both airports—76 per cent in CSMIA and 74 per cent in Navi Mumbai—has raised concerns about monopolistic practices.

As the July 2025 deadline looms, the aviation sector is bracing for turbulence—on the ground as much as in

the skies.