‘Leadership & attitude are key traits for Indian bureaucrats today’, says Anil Swarup

New Delhi: Widely credited for enabling transparent coal auctions after the infamous ‘Coalgate’ scandal, Anil Swarup, former Coal and Education Secretary, spoke candidly with host Shutapa Paul on the What India Needs podcast. During the conversation, Swarup shared anecdotes from his illustrious 38-year career, discussed the challenges of being a bureaucrat, and offered advice to the current generation of civil servants. From navigating the “Gangs of Wasseypur-esque coal sector” to disagreeing with many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their first interaction, Swarup tells all, bares all in the podcast.



The 1981-batch Uttar Pradesh Cadre IAS officer addressed the scepticism surrounding the Indian bureaucracy’s capacity for change and highlighted ongoing reforms and emphasised the necessity for further improvements. “Civil services are here to stay. There isn’t possibly a profession where one has the potential to impact millions of lives, and if I had my way, I would choose being a civil servant all over again in my next life…One needs to have the right attitude, adaptability, and a solution-focused approach,” said Swarup, reflecting on how he managed the fallout from the coal scam. Hailed as one of India’s biggest scams, Coalgate was instrumental in the downfall of the UPA-II government. By leveraging technology to digitise documents and maintain transparency in coal allocation, Swarup successfully regained public trust and addressed the coal shortage crisis.

Shutapa Paul, host of What India Needs podcast and a former journalist, commended Swarup’s initiative of engaging with states rather than being confined to Delhi’s power centre. “I think it’s very necessary to respect the concept of decentralisation of power, especially in the current context. It is great that you (Anil Swarup) travelled to the states and paid heed to their issues. It creates a culture of respecting the institutions and mechanisms that have been put in place,” she remarked.

From the coal-sector, which was described as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ by his predecessor, Swarup also discussed his tenure as Education Secretary, where he dealt with the 2018 CBSE Class 12 paper leak and convinced then-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, to implement NCERT books in the state. He shared experiences from his time in Uttar Pradesh, including receiving death threats and working with three Chief Ministers, and expressed admiration for former UP CM Kalyan Singh for his candour and receptiveness to criticism.

Throughout the conversation, Swarup underscored the importance of leadership and a positive attitude for civil servants, suggesting that while expertise can be outsourced, the right attitude and leadership qualities are indispensable. He welcomed lateral entry into the bureaucracy to address expertise gaps but stressed that attitude is more crucial than technical knowledge, especially at senior levels.

Swarup critiqued the current “maggi culture” of seeking instant results and superficial solutions, urging today’s civil servants to understand the depth of issues to find sustainable solutions. “The current generation desires instant results, often without delving deep into issues. While more informed due to the Internet, civil servants today must understand the depth of problems to find sustainable solutions,” he observed.

Concluding the interview, Swarup advised aspiring civil servants and the younger generation to focus on personal growth and resilience in the face of adversity. He encouraged them to draw inspiration from those who have excelled despite challenging circumstances, emphasising the power of determination and leadership.

