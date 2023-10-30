‘Law enforcement demands both knowledge & adaptability’

NEW DELHI: S K Gautam, Special Commissioner, Training, Delhi Police on Monday while addressing FICCI-CASCADE Workshop on ‘Capacity Building Program for Police Officers of Delhi’ said, “In today’s fast-evolving landscape, effective law enforcement demands not only knowledge but also adaptability. Our commitment to excellence in police training, in collaboration with FICCI CASCADE, ensures that our officers are well-prepared to address the ever-changing challenges of our society, particularly the concerning rise in smuggling and counterfeiting activities. These unlawful practices not only undermine our national economy but also threaten the well-being of our citizens. Through this program, we empower our officers to combat the insidious forces behind smuggling and counterfeiting, safeguarding our communities, upholding the law, and preserving our nation’s integrity.”

The workshop titled ‘Empowering Actions to Combat Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ will act as a platform for law enforcement officers to augment their abilities in identifying, preventing, and addressing illegal trading operations, Gautam said.

Vijay Singh, Director, Delhi Police Academy, said, “Sensitising and updating the Delhi Police investigators through this capacity building programme is a part of the continuous endeavor of Delhi Police Academy in creating trained and well oriented

police force.”

He drew attention to the escalating prevalence of offenses such as counterfeiting, forgery, and smuggling which he attributed to rapid technological advancements, including the use of computers and sophisticated electronic devices.

He underscored that the increased demand for illicit products, coupled with a lack of awareness among the general public, contributes to the expansion of these unlawful activities.

He stressed that it is mandatory duty of law enforcement agencies to tackle the issues of counterfeiting and smuggling on a broader scale, ensuring that wrongdoers face the full force of the legal system and are duly punished.

Talking about the socio-economic impact of illegal trading, Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said, “The need to combat illegal trade cannot be overstated. It poses a risk to public health, causes losses to the exchequer, and finances illegal organisations. It creates a shadow economy and erodes precious tax revenue that could otherwise be used to augment public services like healthcare and education. The fight against illegal trade is not only financial but also about safeguarding society as a whole. We must ensure that collective efforts are made to confront this menace.”