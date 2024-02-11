Large-cap MFs garner Rs 1,287 crore in Jan

New Delhi: Investors flocked to large-cap oriented mutual funds with influx of Rs 1,287 crore in January, making it the highest fund infusion in 19 months, as a significant run-up in small and mid caps prompted them to book profit.

This is a huge turnaround following a net outflow of Rs 281 crore in December. Also, the quantum was 80 per cent higher than inflows of Rs 716 crore in January last year. The latest inflow helped push the asset base of large-cap equity category by 26 per cent to Rs 3 lakh crore at January-end from Rs 2.38 lakh crore a year ago.

According to latest data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), equity mutual funds focused on large-cap received inflow to the tune of Rs 1,287 crore in January. This was the highest level since July 2022, when the category saw an inflow of Rs 2,052 crore.

Given the significant run-up in small and mid caps, investors are booking some profits and rebalancing into large-caps, Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, said,”Large- caps demonstrated positive contributions in January, reversing the net outflows experienced in December 2023. This shift in trend is in line with valuation differentials among large v/s mid and small caps, suggesting that large caps or flexi caps oriented schemes may attract higher flows in the future”.

Before the outflow in December 2023, the category attracted Rs 307 crore in November and Rs 724 crore in October.

Overall, equity schemes saw an inflow of 21,780 crore in January this year making it the highest monthly infusion in nearly two years. The latest flow was about 28 per cent higher than inflows of Rs 16,997 crore in December.

Besides, mid-cap oriented funds and small-cap focused funds continued to attract investors with inflows of Rs 2,061 crore and Rs 3,257 crore,

respectively.