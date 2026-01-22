LANXESS named on CDP Climate A List for 7th Year in row

Mumbai: Speciality chemical company LANXESS has, for the seventh straight year, been named on CDP’s Climate A List, confirming the company’s leadership in sustainability.



With its A rating, the company belongs to the top four per cent of over 22,100 companies scored worldwide for climate action.

According to CDP, LANXESS demonstrated a strong performance across key thematic areas: its climate strategy, targets to reduce emissions, governance, involvement with the value chain, and the development of products compatible with low-carbon economies, as well as transparency in disclosure and good implementation of science-based targets.

Beyond climate, LANXESS also fared well in the realm of water stewardship, earning an A- rating from CDP for its practices in managing water.

The company has been reporting regularly to CDP since 2012.

On the sustainability front, LANXESS maintained its Gold status issued by EcoVadis in December 2025 with a rating of 83 out of 100, which places the company among the top two per cent of companies worldwide for responsible and sustainable supply-chain practices.