Labour Ministry asks EPFO to focus on preparations to launch ELI Scheme

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry on Tuesday asked the retirement fund body EPFO to focus on preparations for boosting IT infrastructure and capacity building to launch the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget that the government will launch three employment-linked schemes based on enrolment in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

Three schemes for ELI were announced in Union Budget 2024-25 as part of the Prime Minister’s package of five schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 2 crore jobs in the country over 2 years. This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood.

According to a ministry statement, a comprehensive review of the various attached offices and autonomous institutions of the Ministry of Labour and Employment was held on Tuesday, chaired by Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra.

During the review, the EPFO was asked to focus on preparations for the launch of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, with respect to the preparedness of IT infrastructure and aspects related to capacity building, among others.

For the upcoming EPFO apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees meeting on November 30, 2024, the EPFO was also directed to be ready with various important aspects to be reported to the CBT members.

It was reiterated that the ministry, with the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), will continue the drive for review and resolution of pending cases of Industrial Disputes and Claim cases, timely onboarding of inspection reports on the Shram Suvidha Portal, besides undertaking review of inspection formats to streamlining processes.

A review of pendency in the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Courts (CGITs) and bringing reforms through e-courts was emphasised. Judicial training of Central Labour Service (CLS) officers with respect to the development needs of tripartite constituents — the Central and State officers, Trade Union Members, and Members of Employment organisations, among others.

Training institutes of the ministry — VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) and Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED) — were directed to review, rationalise and monitor the existing training modules in a time-bound manner, to align with contemporary requirements related to labour welfare and employment.

The Capacity Building Commission will also be consulted in the process, the statement said.

The ministry’s work in the Labour Bureau with respect to the finalisation of various surveys, including the All India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES), and the progress of the Minimum Wage Committee was discussed.

In the area of employment, the upgradation of the National Career Service (NCS) portal and convergence of National Career Service Centres for differently-abled with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was emphasised.

ESIC was asked to focus on their priorities related to construction, establishment of new medical colleges, procurement, Human Resources (HR) related work, strengthening audit cells and bringing about improvement in both ESIC and ESIS Hospitals, according to the statement.

The policy related to tie up ESIC with Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) was also discussed.