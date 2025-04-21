KVIC sales rise by 447%, while production jumps by 347% in last 11 years

New Delhi: KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar while releasing the provisional data for FY25 on Monday, informed that in the last 11 years, there has been an increase of 447 per cent in sales, 347 per cent in production and 49.23 per cent in employment generation. As said, in FY24, there was an increase of 399.69 per cent in sales and 314.79 per cent in production in comparison to FY14, he added.

Kumar further said that this excellent performance of KVIC has made a significant contribution towards realizing the resolution of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047 and making India the third economy of the world.

He shared that while the production of Khadi and Village Industry products was Rs 26,109.07 crore in FY14, it increased nearly four times to Rs 1,16,599.75 crore in FY25 with a jump of 347 per cent. While the sales were Rs 31,154.19 crore in the FY14, it increased nearly fivefold with an unprecedented growth of 447 per cent to reach Rs 1,70,551.37 crore in FY25, which is the highest sale till date.

He opined that unprecedented growth has also been observed in the production of Khadi clothes in the last 11 years. While the production of Khadi clothes was Rs 811.08 crore in FY14, it increased by 366 per cent and four and a half times to Rs 3,783.36 crore in FY25. There has also been a tremendous jump in the sales of Khadi clothes. While its sale was only Rs 1,081.04 crore in FY14, it increased by about six and a half times to Rs 7,145.61 crore in FY25 with an increase of 561 per cent.

He said that major objective of KVIC is to provide maximum employment opportunities in rural areas. In this area too, KVIC has set a record in the last 11 years. While the cumulative employment was 1.30 crore in FY14, it rose to 1.94 crore in FY25 with an increase of 49.23 per cent.

There has also been an unprecedented rise in the business of Khadi and Village Industries Bhawan, New Delhi. While the business was Rs 51.02 crore in FY14, it increased by almost two times to Rs 110.01 crore in FY25 with a jump of 115 per cent. Since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) scheme, a total of 10,18,185 units have been established, for which the GoI has distributed margin money subsidy of Rs 27,166.07 crore against a loan of Rs 73,348.39 crore. So far 90,04,541 people are getting employment through PMEGP. Under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana, KVIC has more than doubled the budget of Rs 25.65 crore in FY22 by 134 per cent to Rs 60 crore FY26.