KVIC hikes wages of spinners and weavers

Porbandar: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and completion of 100 days of Modi Government 3.0, Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, gave a big gift to lakhs of Khadi artisans in a programme organised at Asmavati Riverfront in Porbandar.

A hike of 25 per cent in the wages of spinners & 7 per cent in the wages of weavers has been announced. The revised wages will be effective from October 2, 2024.

On this occasion, a 26 feet long and 13 feet wide stainless steel ‘Memorial Charkha’ installed on the Asmavati Riverfront was also unveiled. During the programme, Chairman, KVIC distributed Margin Money subsidy of Rs 101 crore into the accounts of 3,911 beneficiaries under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and also inaugurated 1100 new PMEGP units through video conferencing.

From October 2, 2024, spinners will get wages of Rs 12.50 per hank instead of Rs 10. Earlier, on April 1, 2023, it was increased from Rs 7.50 to Rs 10 per hank. He further stated that the ‘Khadi Kranti’ under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has brought about a big change in the lives of spinners and weavers. The Khadi turnover has surpassed Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the last

financial year.